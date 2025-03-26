Titans QB Prospect Makes Giant Pro Day Splash
Several Tennessee Titans staff members attended Miami’s Pro Day on Monday to watch quarterback Cam Ward throw.
After Ward flicked passes all over the practice field with precision, excellent rotation on the ball, and proper velocity on Monday, NFL and NFL Draft analyst Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports gushed about the ACC passer in a televised segment (posted on X).
“One of the things I learned is that his arm strength in person is a lot better than I thought it was on tape, and it was pretty good on tape,” Wilson said. “So, that was fun to watch…He has an edge to him. He feels like, it my opinion…he has a lot to prove. And like we said last night, if there was any doubt about him being the first overall pick before yesterday, it felt like he removed those doubts. It was a near flawless performance.
“In the…last few years I’ve been to Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson, Will Levis, and then last year, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye (Pro Days),” Wilson continued. “This was the best Pro Day performance I've seen in person, and it might not even be close.”
In a video posted on X by NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissaro, Cameron Wolfe asked Ward at Miami’s Pro Day about an interaction he has with the Titans.
“There was a throw that you had on the run, it looked like you turned to the Titans brass…and said something to ‘em,” Wolfe said. “What did you say to ‘em?”
“I said, ‘I’m solidifying it today,’” Ward said. “They heard what I said…I made sure they heard me,” Ward said before laughing.
As shown below, Jim Wyatt of TennesseeTitans.com posted the below clip on X of Tennessee staff members in Miami connecting with Ward at the event that was televised live on the NFL Network.
