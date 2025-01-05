Titans Coaching Decision Up in Air
Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan is wrapping up his first season with the team, but it could also be his last.
At 3-13 going into the team's Week 18 finale against the Houston Texans, there is a chance that the Titans could move on from Callahan after just one season.
ESPN insider Adam Schefter is reporting that Callahan's job is "leaning towards safe" going into the final game of the season.
"Brian Callahan was just given the start and I think he'll be given a little more time," Schefter said on ESPN. "But it certainly sounds like people in the organization are uneasy and are bracing for something to happen."
Simply put, Callahan is leading the worst team in football and changes may soon come into effect. It's clear that the Titans aren't working out and swapping out Callahan for a different coach could be a move worth making for the team.
The Titans have also made questionable decisions throughout the season in regards to personnel, and that may fall on Callahan's shoulders.
However, Callahan was dealt a difficult hand to start his head coaching career. His quarterback got hurt early in the year among many other players on both sides of the ball.
The Titans knew that they were going into a rebuild and the first year under a new head coach is always one that brings along challenges. If they were to fire Callahan, it would be Tennessee's third boss in three years, and that could make things worse in a way.
There's an argument for and against Callahan's job security, and it's unlikely that Week 18 will have much of an effect on whether he stays or goes. The decision has probably already been made, and it's only a matter of time before that comes to light.
