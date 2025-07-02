Veteran LB Named Biggest Titans Surprise
Tennessee Titans linebacker Cody Barton is entering his first season with the team, where he is expected to have a major role within the defense.
As the top middle linebacker on the roster, Barton is going to be the defense's lead communicator, but he has played that role before and done it well.
ESPN insider Turron Davenport was surprised Barton fell into this new role on the Titans so naturally.
"Barton showed he could be the much-needed savvy veteran for the Titans' inside linebacker group, which struggled a bit in coverage and found themselves out of position, leading to some long runs by opposing backs," Davenport wrote.
"The veteran free agent addition has a vocal presence on the field and can be heard barking commands before almost every snap. Barton intercepted No.1 pick Cameron Ward twice. Despite being new to the team, Barton has already become a mentor to the young inside backers, especially second-year linebacker James Williams, who he offered pointers to when the two weren't on the field together."
Barton is establishing himself as a leader both on and off the field very early in his tenure with the Titans.
After signing a three-year, $21 million deal during the offseason, Barton is giving the Titans all of his value far before any games matter on the field. That is exactly what teams should want from its top signing of the offseason.
If Barton's leadership towards his younger teammates can translate on the field, the Titans should be in good shape for the upcoming season.
Barton and the rest of his Titans teammates are taking a few weeks off to get their bodies right ahead of the rigorous training camp. Players report to the practice facility on July 22.
