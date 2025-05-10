College Coach Makes Case For Titans Rookie WR
The Tennessee Titans are taking a flier on Miami wide receiver Xavier Restrepo, signing him in undrafted free agency.
The Titans are hoping Restrepo's built-in chemistry with No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward will pay dividends, but he has to prove himself throughout the offseason.
If Miami offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson were on the Titans staff, Restrepo would likely be a shoo-in for the roster.
“I would say that if he’s on your team in camp, he’s going to be on your team when the season starts," Dawson said via the Sun Sentinel back in November h/t Mark Morales-Smith of Miami Hurricanes on SI.
"It’s going to be hard to cut him because he’s going to work hard every day. He’s going to make plays. He might not look a certain way, he might not run a 40 the way you typically are wanting him to run. But if he’s on your squad Day 1, he’s going to be hard to cut because he’s going to be that guy every day.”
Restrepo will have a shot to make the team, and his relationship with Ward certainly helps him out. What hurts his chances is the fact that the Titans selected three pass-catchers in the fourth round: Florida wideout Chimere Dike, Texas tight end Gunnar Helm and Stanford receiver Elic Ayomanor, who was acquired in a trade up with the Baltimore Ravens.
It's not easy for any undrafted free agent to make the roster, and Restrepo is no exception. However, if he plays like he did for Dawson at Miami, he will be extremely hard to cut.
Restrepo is participating in the team's rookie minicamp this weekend, where he hopes to make a strong first impression on the Titans coaching staff.
