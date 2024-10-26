Could Titans Consider Another Trade with Chiefs?
Earlier this week, the Tennessee Titans completed a major trade with the Kansas City Chiefs. They decided to part ways with veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and shipped him off to give Patrick Mahomes another weapon to work with.
They backed that moved up with a trade that sent veteran linebacker Ernest Jones out of town to the Seattle Seahawks.
Now, there are questions about what the next move the Titans will make could be.
Harold Landry appears to be a player that could be available ahead of the NFL trade deadline on November 5th. Could they double down with Kansas City and trade Landry to the Chiefs?
David Latham of Last Word on Sports has suggested that the two teams could come together on such a deal.
"Adding Harold Landry via trade would give the Chiefs three players capable of taking down the quarterback on every snap, which you need when you share a conference with Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, and Joe Burrow," Latham wrote.
So far this season with Tennessee, Landry has been very productive. He has played in six games, racking up 29 total tackles, four sacks, and three defended passes. He would give Kansas City yet another defensive star to help lead them on their quest for a third-straight Super Bowl.
At 28-years-old, Landry does have two years left on his contract. There is a potential out following the current season, but he could also become a long-term addition for Kansas City.
For the Titans, moving on from Landry makes sense. He is not going to be a long-term piece of the puzzle of Tennessee. The team is too far off from contention for that to be the case.
Moving from Landry now and acquiring draft capital would be the right move to make. The Titans have to focus on building for the future.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what Tennessee chooses to do ahead of the deadline. They still have a few more trade candidates, and they certainly seem to still be sellers.
Landry could very well be on the move in the near future.
