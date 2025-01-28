Cowboys Star Hints at Titans Trade
The Tennessee Titans have officially hired former Dallas Cowboys special teams coordinator John Fassel to the same role, and his arrival is already creating trade buzz.
During a recent appearance on "The Dumb Zone" podcast, Cowboys star kickr Brandon Aubrey said that Fassel told him Aubrey clarified that he's not sure if this will become a realty. It's also likely that Fassel said it in jest. Regardless, Aubrey's comments will certainly raise a few eyebrows in Nashville.
"He told me he's gonna try and trade for me," Aubrey said of Fassel. "So, I mean, I don't know if that's out of any sort of reality or whatnot, but you know, he's just a great dude and we're gonna miss him and he's gonna miss us. And you can actually tell that he genuinely means that when he says it."
Tennessee's starting kicker this season was Nick Folk, who played three years with the Cowboys after they selected him in the 2007 NFL Draft. He missed just one field goal and hit all of his extra points in 2024, but Aubrey would certainly be a major upgrade, as he's proven himself as arguably the best long-distance kicker in NFL history.
In 34 career regular-season games, Aubrey has hit 76 of 85 field goals and 79 of 82 extra points. His 65-yard field goal in Week 3's loss to the Baltimore Ravens was the second-longest in NFL history and marked one of three 60-plus yard field goals for him in his career. for But given this impressive production, it's hard to see the Cowboys trading him barring an irresistible offer from the Titans.
Whether or not the Titans end up landing Aubrey, Fassel will bring some important experience to the staff. He recently talked about making the move to Tennessee after spending five seasons with the Cowboys.
"Obviously in Dallas, with the head coaching change, there was a lot of unknown, so that was a big part of it," Fassel said, per the team website. "I had the opportunity to make a decision to go to Tennessee instead of waiting to see what was going to happen in Dallas, and I was excited about that. Plus, I've always kind of been interested in Nashville. So, there's a lot of perfect storm reasons why I felt it was the right time."
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!