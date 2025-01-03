Insider Drops Major Prediction on Titans Coach, QB Situation
The Tennessee Titans have endured an absolutely paltry 2024 NFL season and will finally call it curtains after their Week 18 matchup with the Houston Texans this Sunday.
However, the Titans will enter the offseason with plenty of work to be done.
One of the biggest questions for Tennessee will be what to do with head coach Brian Callahan, who has been a major disappointment in his debut campaign at the helm.
The Titans will also need to figure out what to do at quarterback, as Will Levis does not appear to be the long-term solution under center.
ESPN's Dan Graziano has provided his take on the situation and feels that Tennessee will probably run it back with Callahan but will go in a different direction at signal-caller.
“My sense is that Tennessee will want to keep Brian Callahan and let him work with a new quarterback, because Will Levis doesn’t look like the answer,” Graziano wrote.
Much like Jerod Mayo in New England, keeping Callahan for at least one more season makes sense given that he wasn't given much of a chance to succeed in Year 1.
The quarterback conundrum is much more interesting, as there are multiple avenues the Titans can pursue in the coming months.
While the simplest solution will be drafting a new quarterback in April (Tennessee currently owns the No. 2 overall pick), the Titans can also look to free agency or trades to find their answer.
Aaron Rodgers is becoming a popular name in Music City, and Tennessee could also consider options like Sam Darnold or Kirk Cousins.
There may even be a chance that the Titans could swing a trade for J.J. McCarthy, although in that case, they would probably just be better off spending their first-round pick on a signal-caller rather than surrendering significant draft capital for one.
We'll see what Tennessee decides to do as time progresses.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!