Anonymous Exec Gets Real on Titans' Cam Ward Chances
The 2025 NFL Draft is inching closer and closer for the Tennessee Titans, meaning the clock continues to tick down on the time to finalize their eventual draft plans, and most notably, what's to come with their prized number-one overall pick atop the first round.
There have been many possibilities that have attempted to point where the Titans could inevitably go, but one route has remained atop the list in terms of likelihood: that's Cam Ward being the guy at the top slot, effectively cementing Tennessee's quarterback situation for the foreseeable future.
Since Ward's pre-draft visits and his surge in draft stock since the NFL season ended, it seems more and more of those with league insight have decided to pencil in the Miami quarterback at one for Tennessee, too.
An anonymous NFL executive was recently interviewed by The Athletic insider Mike Sando, where they made it clear where the Titans' future draft plans likely lie with Ward.
“No way they are not picking Ward,” an anonymous exec said of the Titans. “They are trying to drum up an extraordinary deal, but no one is going to give that. They will take Cam Ward unless someone gives them something stupid.”
So, at this point, the two options seem clear: either the Titans will leave the first round with their future franchise quarterback in Ward, or they'll find a Godfather deal from another team eager to get their hands on Ward themselves.
Either way you spin it, it seems all but certain that the number-one pick is already sorted out in the weeks ahead of this month's draft. Ward himself has made sure to voice his thoughts of "solidifying" himself atop the board to the Titans' brass during his Pro Day performance at Miami, and perhaps Tennessee is on the same page with him.
Could another team get panicky and offer the moon and the stars to Tennessee in order to get Ward? It's always a possibility, but that's the type of decision general managers to get themselves fired. Instead, the far more likely scenario would position the Titans to get their guy, while the focus of the draft then shifts to number two to see how the Cleveland Browns approach their spot atop the board.
Anything is possible during draft season, but the breadcrumbs continue to lead the Titans in one direction in the weeks ahead of their pick being official.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!