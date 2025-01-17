Deion Sanders Reacts to Titans Having No. 1 Pick
The Tennessee Titans have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, which has naturally connected them with the Colorado Buffaloes and head coach Deion Sanders this offseason.
No, Sanders won't be replacing Brian Callahan in Nashville (though the Dallas Cowboys certainly could be luring the Hall of Famer to Arlington), but the star power Colorado is sending to the draft with receiver Travis Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders has made Tennessee a potential landing spot depending on what the franchise chooses to do at the top of the draft order.
During a recent appearance on the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast, Coach Prime shared his thoughts on Tennessee having the top pick and admitted he "loves" it. Sanders also acknowledged he'll be happy either way due to the relationship he has with Miami quarterback Cam Ward, who could certainly go No. 1 before Sanders and Hunter.
“I love it," Sanders said. "First of all, no state tax, new stadium going in, beautiful city. I love it. I really do. I don't know what's going to transpire because right now it's positioning time. ... But what I love is you got all three of those are like my boys, like they’re my babies. Even Cam, they have the same trainer. So if you’re hating on Shedeur, that means you got to uplift Cam. If you’re hating on Cam, that means you got to uplift Shedeur or you got to bring somebody else in the fold which you know better than that."
The Titans hold all the power at the top of the draft order, potentially allowing them to trade down and acquire more assets if a deal presents itself. But for now, the franchise will need to hire a new general manager and begin prepping their draft board in order to narrow down who the best option is at No. 1.
The 2025 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 24 in Green Bay.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!