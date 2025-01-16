Shedeur Sanders Reacts to Titans Having No. 1 Overall Pick
The Tennessee Titans are heading into an offseason full of optimism after securing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The team will first need to hire a new general manager after the firing of Ran Carthon before deciding what to do with the top selection, but there's multiple routes the franchise could go in order to spark a turnaround following an abysmal 3-14 season.
Whether the team ends up selecting Cam Ward, Travis Hunter or Shedeur Sanders is to be determined, though it's worth noting Sanders made his feelings about the draft order clear during a recent episode of his podcast.
"I love it," Sanders said of the current draft order. "But honestly, I've been doing a lot of thinking. What's meant to happen is going to happen. I don't feel like God would ever put me in a place I'm not supposed to go. We made it everywhere that we have went and been successful. I'm not paying attention to people ... What these people saying or what these people saying."
Many notable mock drafts have Ward or Hunter going No. 1 with Sanders typically a few picks behind. There's been social media buzz over the past few months connecting Sanders with the New York Giants, but the Titans could end those hopes quickly if they feel he's their guy at No. 1. If Tennessee wants to get a little wild, the front office could even trade back a few spots to get some picks/players in return before making their selection. Of course, this remains all hypothetical at this point with the draft still a few months away and the NFL Combine still to come.
Sanders finished his two seasons at Colorado having completed 651 of 907 passes for 7,364 yards, 64 touchdowns and 13 interceptions along with eight rushing scores.
