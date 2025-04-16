Miami TE Praises Cam Ward, Previews Titans Fit
The Tennessee Titans could select Cam Ward with the number one overall pick after spending just one season at Miami.
During his year with the Hurricanes, Ward's draft stock has skyrocketed. Being part of one of the best programs in the country has helped Ward tremendously as he works towards becoming an NFL prospect.
Miami tight end Elijah Arroyo, who caught seven touchdowns from Ward in 2024, spoke about Ward on "Good Morning Football" on NFL Network.
"They're getting a dog," Arroyo said of Ward h/t USA Today writer Jacob Camenker.
"I mean, you've seen it on film, you've seen what he can do, but I would say most importantly, they're getting an elite leader. Just, off-the-field, he came in from Day 1 and he just brought everybody in and made us closer. The whole team was willing to work."
In 2023, Miami was unranked, one game above .500 and had a losing record in conference play. With Ward under center last season, Miami found itself as high as number four in the rankings, won its first nine games and became a national title contender.
Two losses in their final three games knocked Miami out of the conference championship conversation, and therefore the College Football Playoff.
While the season may not have ended the way Arroyo and Ward wanted it to, it cannot be understated how much the culture changed with the potential number one pick in tow, and that has made an impact on how the draft will shake out.
If Ward can change the culture with the Titans as much as he did in his one year at Miami, Tennessee will be able to get a lot better in a short amount of time after the NFL Draft.
