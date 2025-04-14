Titans Predicted to Land Chris Paul
The Tennessee Titans need all sorts of help in the NFL Draft, and while their most important move will likely be selecting Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick, they also need to strike big in other areas.
One category in which the Titans badly need assistance is their linebacking corps, as Kenneth Murray was a massive disappointment this past season, and Tennessee released edge rusher Harold Landry shortly before free agency.
The Titans haven't really done all that much to address the issue thus far, but luckily, they should be able to find some answers in a deep draft class.
Jacob Infante of Pro Football Network recently published a seven-round mock draft, and in the fourth round, he has Tennessee attempting to rectify its problem at linebacker, selecting Chris Paul with the 103rd overall pick.
No; not that Chris Paul. We're talking about the linebacker from Ole Miss.
Paul is coming off of a rather impressive 2024 campaign in which he rattled off 88 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and an interception, displaying both ability as a solid run-stopper and an occasional pass rusher.
The 22-year-old began his collegiate career at Arkansas in 2021 and spent three seasons with the Razorbacks before transferring to Mississippi ahead of 2024. During his time at Arkansas, Paul flashed similar potential and versatility, so it will be interesting to see if an NFL team—like the Titans—can develop him into more of a consistent threat.
Tennessee ranked near the bottom of the league with just 32 sacks this past year, and it just subtracted one of its best pass rushers in Landry. The Titans obviously need to plug some holes there, and Paul could represent a very compelling solution in the middle rounds.
