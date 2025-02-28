ESPN Urges Titans to Move Off One Key Player
The Tennessee Titans will undoubtedly be in store to make a few changes to their player personnel in the coming months after a lowly 3-14 regular season record was posted in the books for the 2024 campaign.
However, a few outlying players on the Titans' roster could also be best served from a mutual split for a positive change of scenery. Tennessee had their fair share of lapses on both sides of the ball last season, and as both the team and players attempt to save face after a brutal campaign, some changes could be brewing.
One of those candidates on Tennessee's roster who may be on their way out to get back on track is third-year offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere, who ESPN's Turron Davenport mentioned as the Titans' most deserving of a change of scenery.
"Petit-Frere won the starting job in 2022 after being selected in the third round by the Titans and allowed only five sacks in 16 games," Davenport said. "Despite missing part of training camp last season, he started 10 games and appeared in 15. Last season, Petit-Frere played 65.2% of the snaps and allowed a team-high 14 sacks -- ultimately landing him on the bench and being inactive on game days. Maybe a change of scenery could spark something in Petit-Frere, who was once heralded as a top offensive line prospect."
It's been a bumpy past couple of seasons for Petit-Frere, who only played three games during his 2023 campaign, and was most recently benched over the course of his third-year pro after being a top-70 pick in the 2023 draft. But now, his stock has since slipped, which could lead to a shaky position on the front lines for the year ahead.
If the Titans had no plans on starting Petit-Frere, his best option would likely be to find another situation that does provide the opportunity. At just 25 years old, there's still hope for the arrow to start trending up for his NFL future, but that might not be in Tennessee –– especially as this team hopes to get their offensive line rebuilt following a less-than-ideal year from a protection perspective.
