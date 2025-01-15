Should Titans Trade For Former Tennessee Star?
The Tennessee Titans are going to have to make changes to their quarterback room one way or another during the offseason.
While they may fill that void with the No. 1 overall pick, that isn't the only solution that the team could come up with.
On a recent episode of The Buck Reising Show on 104.5 The Show in Nashville, discussion of trading for former Tennessee Volunteers quarterback and New England Patriots backup Joe Milton was discussed.
Milton, 24, was a sixth-round pick by the Pats in the 2024 NFL Draft, but he was sitting behind No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye for nearly the entire season.
Milton got an opportunity to play in the team's Week 18 contest against the Buffalo Bills, where he had 241 passing yards, a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown in a 23-16 victory over the AFC East champion.
Milton has talent, but with Maye ahead of him on the depth chart, his future is limited. Based on his small sample size, teams could look to trade for Milton this offseason, and the Titans make sense for him as his next NFL destination.
The Titans need to figure out what they want to do at the quarterback position in regards to Will Levis, who will be entering his third season with the team. He clearly hasn't done enough to claim the starting job for good, but drafting another rookie to supplant him may not be the right decision either.
Giving Levis some competition in the form of a younger player could give him that necessary competition while also giving the Titans a low-risk, high-reward alternative that can eventually have a chance to step in and show out for an overlap of the fanbase that fell in love with him in college.
