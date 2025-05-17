Titans Have Key Stretch in Schedule
The Tennessee Titans are planning their season out after the 2025 schedule dropped earlier this week.
The team doesn't have any primetime games, but there are some key matchups developing, especially in the middle of the season.
ESPN insider Turron Davenport highlighted the team's six-game stretch from Weeks 3-8 as the most important on the schedule.
"Weeks 3-8 will be a critical stretch for the Titans because they'll have three games against AFC South opponents in those five weeks," Davenport wrote.
"They start by hosting the Colts at Nissan Stadium on Sept. 21 and face the Texans at Houston the following week. Two cross-country trips to Arizona and Las Vegas precede what will be an emotional game against [Mike] Vrabel's Patriots in Nashville. Tennessee finishes the stretch when it travels to Indianapolis on Oct. 26."
The biggest game in that stretch arguably comes in Week 7 when the Pats come to town. Patriots coach Mike Vrabel will return to Nissan Stadium for the first time since being fired by the Titans in January 2024.
"Former Titans coach Mike Vrabel returns to Nissan Stadium with the Patriots in Week 7 for what will be one of Tennessee's most anticipated games of the year," Davenport wrote.
"Titans controlling owner Amy Adams-Strunk would like nothing more than to beat Vrabel, who she fired after serving as coach from 2018 to 2023 in Tennessee. Callahan's future beyond 2025 would get a boost with a win over New England. The matchup will also feature the return to Nashville for outside linebacker Harold Landry III among other former Titans players and coaches."
If the Titans can build some momentum during this part of the season, it could give them some confidence as they go into a four-game homestand during the month of November.
