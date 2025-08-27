Five Free Agents Titans Could Add After Roster Cuts
The Tennessee Titans are rolling with their 53-man roster for the season, but that doesn't mean changes won't be made.
The Titans have the No. 1 priority on the waiver wire after being the worst team in the NFL this past season, so the team is expected to take advantage of that opportunity. Here's a look at five free agents the Titans could add from the waiver wire or free agency:
QB Taylor Heinicke
The Titans could benefit from an upgrade at the quarterback position from Brandon Allen. Cam Ward is going to start as many games as possible this season, but if he gets injured, the Titans need someone capable of holding the fort down.
The Titans might count on Allen to do that, but he's been a third-string quarterback for most of his career. Heinicke would be a sound upgrade, giving the team some insurance in case Ward weren't able to go.
RB Damien Martinez
The Titans could benefit from claiming a running back off waivers with Tyjae Spears going on injured reserve and rookie Kalel Mullings spraining his ankle in the final game of the preseason.
Enter Martinez, who played with Ward last season at Miami. The 21-year-old ran for 1,002 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Hurricanes in 2024 while also rushing for over 2,000 yards in his previous two seasons at Oregon State.
WR Robert Woods
The Titans need a punt returner and they might want to go with a familiar face. Woods was cut by the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the 12-year veteran could still have an impact this season in the NFL.
He might not play much on offense, but Woods would also be a strong mentor to players like Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike.
EDGE Jadeveon Clowney
Another potential reunion could be in the works for the Titans with Clowney, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.
Clowney hasn't signed with a team during training camp, but the Titans could benefit from some pass rusher depth and the former top selection has some gas in the tank after recording 5.5 sacks last season.
LB Nick Jackson
The undrafted free agent linebacker out of Iowa had an interception earlier in the preseason against the Titans and was the leading tackler for Tampa in the past few weeks.
The Titans have three linebackers locked for the roster in Cody Barton, Cedric Gray and James Williams Sr., but Jackson could replace Curtis Jacobs.
