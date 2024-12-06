Five Questions Ahead of Jaguars vs. Titans
The Tennessee Titans are gearing up to face off against the Jacksonville Jaguars for their Week 14 matchup.
To learn more about the Jags' current state of affairs, we spoke with Jacksonville Jaguars On SI reporter John Shipley.
Trevor Lawrence is out for the season. What can we expect from Mac Jones?
Mac Jones really struggled in his first two starts, but his game against the Texans went much better. Jones looked more confident and in rhythm and the Jaguars did a good job of calling concepts that let him get the ball out of his hands quickly and take advantage of yards after catch. He isn't very mobile and won;t push the ball downfield much, but he can be a point guard of the offense.
What’s one thing people should know about the Jaguars that can’t be found in a box score?
They are always in the game. Outside of three of their losses (Detroit, Buffalo, and Chicago), the Jaguars have been right in the thick of it in every game they have played this year. They are 1-7 in one-score games, which is the worst mark in the NFL and a solid representation of how a talented roster has somehow ended up with a 2-10 record.
Who is the Jags’ X Factor?
Brian Thomas Jr. If the Jaguars didn't miss him on two different deep balls last week, he would have had 200+ yards receiving and three touchdowns. He gets open easily at every level of the field, has been a solid red-zone threat, and has the ability to pick up an explosive catch downfield on any given down.
If the Jaguars were to win on the road, what would be the reason why?
Will Levis turnovers. The Jaguars have struggled to take the ball away in 2024, but Levis is as turnover-prone as they come — even with his recent improvement. If Levis turns the ball over at a high clip on Sunday, the Jaguars will have a fighting chance even without Trevor Lawrence.
What’s your prediction for the game?
Titans win 24-10. I think their defense will overwhelm a banged up and deflated Jaguars offense, and the Jaguars' defense has been such a mess that even a bad offense like Tennessee's can take advantage.
