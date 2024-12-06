Titans Coach Gives Advice to Rookie CB
Tennessee Titans rookie cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr. has been thrown to the wolves in his first season in the NFL.
Brownlee, a fifth-round pick out of Louisville, was only projected to be a part-time player for the Titans this season after the team traded for L'Jarius Sneed and signed Chidobe Awuzie in free agency. However, injuries to both of those players has given Brownlee an opportunity to play when he otherwise wouldn't have had one.
That means Brownlee has had to learn on the fly, and it has led to some imperfect play.
"He's a young, scrappy player who is playing aggressive," Titans head coach Callahan said of Brownlee via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "But he has to clean up some technique and hand placement. He's learning, in this league if you're technique and hand placement aren't right, they're going to flag it. Some of them are hard lessons."
These lessons Callahan is referring to are things that will come the longer Brownlee continues to play. It's something that you gain with more experience, and Brownlee has certainly gotten that over the course of the season.
With Sneed out for the year and Awuzie still on injured reserve (though he is looking at returning soon), Brownlee will continue to see an expanded amount of playing time as the season winds down over the last five weeks.
Brownlee has already racked up nine starts this season, so he is learning a lot in his first year in the league. However, when Sneed and Awuzie are healthy next season, Brownlee needs to show that he has learned from his rookie mistakes in order to earn playing time in the future.
Brownlee and the Titans are back in action on Sunday when they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 noon CT.
