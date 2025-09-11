Former NFL QB Praises Titans Rookie
Despite not scoring a touchdown, Dan Orlovsky showered QB Cam Ward with praise. While Orlovsky never played on the Tennessee Titans, the former 2005 5th round pick was in the league from 2005-17.
Orlovsky has taken his talents to being an analyst. He's seen on numerous major programs, one of which being the Pat McAfee show. At 42-years-old, he knows talent when he sees it. Even though the Titans are 0-1, Orlovsky believes they have the guy they need in Cam Ward.
"I was blown away by his tape," Orlovsky said. "I thought his tape looked awesome. Tennessee's got a guy. This guy's talent of throwing the football is off the charts. They win the game if they don't have like eight drops."
Each of those drops proved to be crucial as Orlovsky pointed out that four of them were in the fourth quarter. He didn't hold back on Ward's abilities, calling him, "crazy talented throwing the ball."
Orlovsky continued, "The ability for him to thread the needle on some of the throws and just to cut the ball loose with what he's looking at, I was wildly impressed. That defense is awesome, awesome, awesome."
The Denver Broncos jump out to a 1-0 start as they defeated the Titans, 20-12. Despite forcing four turnovers, Ward was unable to score a touchdown. Not even Tony Pollard crossed the goal line in Denver.
To play in that atmosphere on the road against a ferocious Broncos defense, Orlovsky was a huge fan of Ward. He urged people to not look at his numbers as 12-28 for 112 yards leaves a lot to be desired.
While there were a ton of positives, Orlovsky did have two big things that stood out to him. First of all, he knows Ward sometimes fails to avoid a sack. He mentioned it being a problem in college, something that quickly translated to the NFL. The Titans No. 1 pick was sacked six times. They lost 50 yards in the process, including two sacks on one drive that forced them out of field goal range.
The other thing he pointed out is Ward slinging the ball. Orlovsky urged the Miami graduate to put a little more touch on the ball, something he knows he's capable of. Not everything has to be a fastball, though the six sacks were a key contributor to Ward getting rid of the ball as quickly as possible.
