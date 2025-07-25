Cam Ward Breathing Life Back Into Titans
The Tennessee Titans are advancing into the upcoming season knowing they don't have too much to lose.
After losing the most games in the league last season, the Titans have nowhere to go but up. They used the No. 1 overall pick to select Miami quarterback Cam Ward, who has injected life into the franchise once again.
CBS Sports writer Tyler Sullivan labeled Ward as the biggest reason for optimism within the Titans organization.
"The Tennessee Titans hope that they've found their answer at quarterback. The club selected Miami signal-caller Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick at the 2025 NFL Draft. While his selection was somewhat overlooked given the Jaguars' trade up to get Travis Hunter and the fall of Shedeur Sanders, Ward brings Nashville the promise of a changing tide after three-straight seasons of under .500 football," Sullivan wrote.
With Will Levis out for the year as he recovers from his upcoming shoulder surgery, Ward is unquestionably the starting quarterback going into the season.
Ward was looking to compete with Levis for the starting role in training camp, but the No. 1 overall pick was widely anticipated to be the one starting the season opener against the Denver Broncos.
Now, their won't be an official competition. Ward will simply be counted on as the starter as the keys to the franchise are placed in his hands.
If Ward can play to the level that many expect him to hit in his rookie season, the Titans will be in great shape and could be one of the more exciting teams to watch in the upcoming year.
Ward and the Titans are getting ready for their first preseason game on Aug. 9 as they travel to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
