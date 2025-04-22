Former Titans WR Has Car Stolen
Former Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown has had a ton to celebrate this offseason after winning Super Bowl LIX with the Philadelphia Eagles but the realities of life can be cruel.
Brown posted a video to social media in which he revealed that his car had been stolen. He directly called out the individual in the video, saying that he would "make a deal" with the thief.
"Just bring the whip back, bro. I won't press charges. Just bring the whip back and you can go on about your day ... You were smooth with it though. Pulled up at 3:42, you got up out of there at 3:45, you're fast on your feet," Brown said. "I'm going to show you how fast I am on my feet. Real talk. This is about to get done today."
Fortunately, Brown provided an update later on and said that the police had recovered the car before returning it back to him.
"I'm out here grinding for the Philadelphia Eagles, and I've got to look for my car. But see, we've already got the whip. I told you to just turn the car back in, and now you've got to deal with the consequences, man," Brown said in a video posted to social media.
Many Titans fans remain upset with former general manager Jon Robinson, who made the deal to trade Brown to the Eagles in April 2022. The two teams have gone in opposite directions since then, with the Titans now set to make the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft under new GM Mike Borgonzi, who is Tennessee's third GM in three seasons.
In the three years since then, Brown has started 46 of 47 regular-season games for the Eagles while posting 261 catches for 4,031 yards and 25 touchdowns.
With the Titans, Brown started 36 of 43 games while tallying 185 catches for 2,995 yards and 24 touchdowns along with five carries for 70 yards and another score.
