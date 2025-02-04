Titans Add Former Bears Coach to Staff
The Tennessee Titans are continuing to make changes to their coaching staff.
According to team reporter Jim Wyatt, the Titans are hiring Travis Smith as the team's new defensive run game coordinator.
Smith began his coaching career in 2012 with the Oakland Raiders and was with the organization for 10 seasons, helping move with the team to Las Vegas.
For the past three seasons, Smith has coached the Bears' defensive line under head coach Matt Eberflus. However, Eberflus was fired at the end of November after poorly mismanaging the clock at the end of the team's game against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day.
Now, Smith catches on with the Titans, who hope to bounce back after finishing 3-14 last season. The one bright spot was the defense, which finished second in total yards allowed behind the NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles.
Now, Smith will get the opportunity to work up close and personal with the Titans defensive line, which features Jeffery Simmons and rookie T'Vondre Sweat.
The Titans are expected to continue making some small changes to the coaching staff throughout the offseason leading up to training camp this summer.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!