Former Titans DT Signs With Division Rival
A former member of the Tennessee Titans is returning to the AFC South to play for one of the team's rivals, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.
"Veteran DL Austin Johnson is signing with the Jaguars, source says, as the former Bills free agent adds depth to Jax," Rapoport tweeted. "The Titans second-round pick in 2016, Johnson has also played for the Giants and Chargers."
Johnson, 31, spent his first four seasons in the NFL with the Titans, who had him as a rotational player on the defensive line. In four seasons with the Titans, Johnson recorded 83 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 53 games for Tennessee.
Since leaving the Titans, Johnson has experienced more success and it has allowed his career to continue on.
Johnson joined the Giants for two seasons from 2020-21 and became a full-time starter in his final season with New York. His 3.5 sacks matched his entire output from his first five years in the league.
Johnson's success from the end of his tenure with the Giants allowed him to ink another contract on the west coast, this time with the Chargers.
Johnson was a full-time starter with the Chargers, starting all 23 games he played while he was in Los Angeles. A knee injury cut his 2022 season short, but he still managed to be a positive player for the Chargers.
This past season with the Bills allowed him to reach the playoffs for the first time since leaving the Titans. Just like he did in his final season with Tennessee, Johnson reached the AFC Championship with Buffalo, but lost to the Kansas City Chiefs once again.
Now, Johnson looks for a fresh start with the Jaguars and he'll face his original team twice if he makes the 53-man roster for the regular season.
