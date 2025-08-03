Titans Sign Former Colts OL
The Tennessee Titans have made a new signing on their offensive line.
According to a team release, the Titans have agreed to a deal with offensive lineman Arlington Hambright.
Hambright, who was the 220th-overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, has appeared in three NFL seasons since being selected, previously playing for the Titans during 2024. He started as a part of the practice squad, then suit up for three regular-season games on special teams during his tenure.
Now, he finds his way back to Tennessee as a part of their training camp roster, hoping to find his way on the 53-man roster, or perhaps back to the practice squad, before the 2025 season kicks off.
Hambright played for both Oklahoma State and Colorado during his college days, then going on to start his NFL career with the Chicago Bears in 2020 as a day three pick –– appearing in nine total contests and even starting in one.
Following his time with the Bears ending after one season, it would take him a couple of years to get back on the NFL field, when the Indianapolis Colts would eventually sign him on for the 2023 campaign, where he would then appear in two games.
Hambright then found his way to Tennessee for the 2024 season, where, fast forward to now, the Titans may be slated to have him back for a second-straight season if he pans out well in camp and preseason.
Along with the move to add Hambright, the Titans also cut ties with Ramel Keyton, a second-year wide receiver who last played for the Las Vegas Raiders, signed to the roster amid Treylon Burks' recent injury, but now sees his time in with Tennessee end less than a week later.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!