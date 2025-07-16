Former Titans RB on Way to Hall of Fame
It's been a little over a year since Derrick Henry left the Tennessee Titans for the Baltimore Ravens.
Now entering his second season in Charm City, Henry is still viewed as one of the best running backs in the NFL.
FOX Sports contributor Ben Arthur listed Henry as the running back on his NFL 2020's Half-Decade Team.
"Henry has rushed for at least 1,900 yards twice in the last five years (2020 with Titans, 2024 with Ravens), establishing himself as the preeminent bell-cow back of his era," Arthur wrote.
"He may not have the pass-catching ability of other running backs in recent years, but his consistent dominance stands out at a position where the window for elite play can be so small. The former second-round pick is averaging 102.6 rushing yards per game over the last six seasons."
The Titans sorely missed Henry last season as the team plummeted to the bottom of the standings with a 3-14 record, earning the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.
While Henry's replacement Tony Pollard did a decent job in his absence by rushing for over 1,000 yards himself, the Titans sorely missed their former running back in the offense.
Henry was well on his way to the Hall of Fame upon leaving the Titans, but his latest season with the Ravens all but solidified himself a bust in Canton.
The wild part about Henry's career is that he still has room to grow and gas in the tank. Henry is expected to lead the Ravens offense alongside Lamar Jackson in hopes of becoming one of the top units in the league.
However, once Henry gets into Canton, there is a very good chance he goes in as a Titan.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!