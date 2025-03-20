Titans GM Making Mark With First Free Agency
The Tennessee Titans were 3-14 this past season for many reasons, but one of the main causes of the team's failure had to do with the team's offensive line.
Change needed to be made, and while head coach Brian Callahan wasn't the scapegoat, general manager Ran Carthon was instead. That led to the team hiring Kansas City Chiefs executive Mike Borgonzi as the team's new general manager, and he set out a goal to reform the offensive line.
"I think we have some good interior guys right now with (T'Vondre) Sweat and (Jeffery) Simmons. There's some pieces on the roster. Calvin's (Ridley) still a good receiver," Borgonzi said via team reporter Jim Wyatt at the NFL Scouting Combine.
"But, we have to get better throughout the offensive line. And that's going to be a priority for us. That's part of the process here, too, as we're evaluating this roster, is try to figure out where are the weak points right now? Where do we really have to improve? But there are some pieces on the roster that we can build on, and certainly that interior defensive line is one of them."
By signing Pittsburgh Steelers left tackle Dan Moore Jr. and Detroit Lions right guard Kevin Zeitler, ESPN insider Turron Davenport believes that the Titans general manager has accomplished what he set out to do.
"When Titans general manager Mike Borganzi took the job in January, he had a mission to build in the trenches. That's precisely what he did -- especially with the offensive line by signing Moore to play left tackle and flipping JC Latham to the right side. Whoever takes over at quarterback should have much better protection this season," Davenport writes.
Now, the Titans return two young first-round picks still on rookie contracts in Latham and Peter Skoronski. They are teaming up with Moore, Zeitler and center Lloyd Cushenberry III to hopefully improve the Titans in the trenches.
