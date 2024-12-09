Former Titans LB Turning Into Star With Seahawks
Shortly before the 2024 NFL season began, the Tennessee Titans acquired linebacker Ernest Jones in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams.
Not even two months later, the Titans jettisoned Jones to the Seattle Seahawks.
Well, Jones is currently starring for his new club, and he is playing so well that ESPN's Mina Kimes made a rather bold statement on the defender on Sunday.
"The Seahawks gotta extend Ernest Jones," Kimes wrote on her X account.
Jones played in six games with Tennessee this year, logging 44 tackles and a couple of passes defended during his brief time in Music City.
Since joining Seattle, Jones has seen an uptick in production, as he has racked up 61 tackles and an interception in six contests with the squad.
The 25-year-old is slated to hit free agency this coming offseason, which is why the Titans traded him away to begin with.
However, based on the way Jones is playing for the Seahawks, you would imagine that Seattle would surely want to retain him.
The University of South Carolina product was originally selected by the Rams in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
He spent the first three years of his career in Los Angeles, with his best season coming in 2023 when he rattled off 145 stops, 4.5 sacks and six passes defended.
Jones has yet to make a Pro Bowl appearance, but no one can deny his impact.
Meanwhile, Tennessee is now struggling to get top-level production out of its linebacker position, as offseason addition Kenneth Murray has been a major disappointment for the club.
The Titans fell to 3-10 with their loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 14, although their defeat had a heck of a lot more to do with the offense than it did with the defense.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!