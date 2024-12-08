Titans Officially Eliminated From Playoffs
The Tennessee Titans weren't expected to be a playoff team this season, but now those expectations have become reality.
Following Tennessee's 10-6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 14, the Titans have officially been eliminated from playoff contention.
The Titans currently sit at 3-10 on the season, tied with the Jags for fourth place in the AFC South. The team is five games back of the Denver Broncos, who hold the third and final Wild Card spot in the AFC playoff picture, with only four games left to play.
Now that the Titans have officially been eliminated, they will look to prepare for the final four games of their season to develop their young players and evaluate everyone on the roster to determine which players should be kept for the offseason roster and which ones the team should move on from.
The Titans coaching staff will also be judged over the last four weeks. Even though the staff just arrived in Tennessee this year, a three-win season could have the front office questioning if Brian Callahan and his coaches are the right people fit to lead the Titans back to the postseason.
The Titans play the Cincinnati Bengals in their next game on Sunday at 12 noon CT.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!