Titans Ripped for Divisive Trade
Shortly before the NFL trade deadline, the Tennessee Titans traded linebacker Ernest Jones to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for fellow linebacker Jerome Baker and a draft pick.
The Titans made the move not even two full months after landing Jones in a deal with the Los Angeles Rams, so his stay in Tennessee was certainly short lived.
But perhaps the Titans should have extended it.
Tennessee's linebacking corps has been a disaster since Jones departed, and that was on full display this past Sunday during the Titans' blowout loss to the Washington Commanders.
Baker has been laboring ever since he arrived, and Justin Melo of Titan Sized is tired with what he ha been seeing.
"Baker was routinely out of position. He took poor angles in the run game and lacked gap discipline. Head coach Brian Callahan admitted as much during Monday's presser," Melo wrote. "Baker had similar issues in Seattle. Unsurprisingly, their run defense has improved drastically since replacing him with Jones."
Baker has logged 17 tackles in three games with Tennessee and has registered 54 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery on the 2024 campaign overall.
"The Titans didn't trade Jones because they valued Baker. They made the deal in exchange for additional 2025 draft capital because they're a rebuilding roster and Jones was on an expiring contract," added Melo. "Given how poor Baker has played though, and that rookie linebackers Cedric Gray and James Williams haven't surpassed him on the depth chart, you wonder if GM Ran Carthon regrets that decision."
Baker spent the first six years of his career with the Miami Dolphins and actually posted decent numbers, with his best season coming in 2020 when he racked up 112 tackles and seven sacks.
However, it seems pretty clear that Baker's best days are behind him.
