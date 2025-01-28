Former Titans TE Replacing Travis Kelce at Pro Bowl
A former Tennessee Titans starter is heading to his first-career Pro Bowl following some impressive production during the regular season.
With Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs set to face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, Miami Dolphins tight end Jonnu Smith has replaced Kelce at the 2025 Pro Bowl Games. Smith, 29, played his first four seasons with the Titans after Tennessee selected him in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft.
Following his time with the Titans, Smith signed a four-year $50 million with the New England Patriots in 2021 before being traded to the Atlanta Falcons in March 2023. He spent one season with Atlanta last year but was released. Miami then signed him to a two-year $8.4 million deal, a move that proved to be well worth it.
Smith finished the 2024 campaign with single-season career-high marks in catches (88) and receiving yards (884) while tying his career-high of eight touchdowns. He also caught eight scores for the Titans during the 2020 season.
"I work my butt off, man, because I understand that I've been given a gift, and it's up to me to continue to cultivate that," Smith told Dolphins reporters in December. "I just got a heart of gratitude right now, a heart of thanks, of thankfulness for this entire organization for believing to me. For my teammates, the entire offense just trusting in my ability ... on a consistent basis. This is the first time that I've been able to really come into my own in my career, and it's year eight. God's timing is perfect."
During his time with the Titans (regular season and playoffs), Smith started 58 of 66 games while posting 125 catches for 1,389 yards and 17 touchdowns. He also had six carries for 82 yards and another score.
