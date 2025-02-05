Will Levis Breaks Silence on Titans QB Search
The Tennessee Titans quarterback situation is an interesting one to watch over the span of this offseason.
With the team seemingly turning every corner to try and find their franchise quarterback for the foreseeable future, it makes for an interesting situation for Will Levis as he enters his third season pro.
No less than 18 months ago, many viewed the Kentucky product as being the guy to lead this team as their franchise guy. However, with a bumpy year two in the books and questions revolving around his long-term prospects, it's created some fogginess on what's to come with Levis and his next few months in Tennessee.
Yet, even amid the Titans' interest in the quarterback market, Levis doesn't mind. The Tennessee quarterback sounded off during Super Bowl week on some feelings surrounding his job security and future, and it's clear he understands the process.
"Every year, I don't care what position you play, I feel like it is in their best interest to do their due diligence to make sure they know who is out there, and evaluate who they feel they need to evaluate," Levis said. "It doesn't offend me at all. And, I know going 3-14 doesn't get you job security anywhere, for any team.
Levis didn't have the most polished 2024 campaign by any means. He finished posting a 2-10 record when starting with 2,091 yards, 13 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, and a 63.1% completion percentage. His mid-season benching for Mason Rudolph doesn't quite help his case either.
After a bleak season worth three wins and landing the number one pick, the quarterback possibilities would surround almost any team in that position. But even with the circumstances in place, Levis' confidence has yet to waiver.
"All I can do is put my head down and work to show them I can still be this team's quarterback."
Only time will tell if Levis will get that opportunity in Tennessee again, but in the meantime, he'll be diligent in his preparation to try and get that shot.
