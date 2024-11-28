Former Titans HC Ranks High for Jets Job
The Tennessee Titans have not had a great season in their first year under Brian Callahan. After making the decision to move on from Mike Vrabel and after making quite a few roster moves as well, the Titans simply have not looked great.
None of that can be blamed on Callahan. He has done a solid all-around job, but it has left some Tennessee fans wondering if moving on from Vrabel was the right call.
That being said, Vrabel is currently working as a consultant for the Cleveland Browns. He will be one of the top names available during the upcoming NFL offseason for teams searching for new head coaches.
One of those teams will be the New York Jets.
Jordan Dajani of CBS Sports took the time to rank the potential candidates to become the new Jets' head coach. Vrabel came in solidly as the No. 2 potential choice for New York behind Bill Belichick.
Vrabel has previously been connected as a potential candidate for the Jets. The fit would make a lot of sense for both parties.
During his tenure with the Titans, Vrabel built a great culture. He is a former champion and he expects his players to play like champions. Vrabel is a hard-nosed coach, but his players loved him.
He ended up coaching Tennessee for six years, compiling a 54-45 record during his time in town.
While he's no longer a part of the Titans, the fan base still has a lot of love for him. Seeing him rebuild the franchise back into a contender was something special to watch.
For a team like New York who is starving to get back to being a contender, Vrabel has a track record of being able to do it. He would be a very good pick to be the team's next head coach.
Only time will tell where Vrabel will end up, but the Jets certainly look like an ideal destination.
