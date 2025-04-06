Former Titans DB Has History With Cam Ward
Former Tennessee Titans safety Quandre Diggs goes way back with former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward, who could be making his arrival in Nashville later this month.
Diggs, who is Ward's older cousin, told Titans reporter Jim Wyatt after Miami's Pro Day that he and the young quarterback grew up in a tight-knit family. Because of their relationship, Diggs took a few joking shots at Ward.
"A competitive prick," Diggs said of Ward, per Wyatt. "I mean, he's one of the guys that you would love to go to war with, and everything you can think of in the quarterback, he does that. So I'm just proud to see his growth and see him continue to be the man that he's becoming."
Diggs is from Angleton, TX and played for the Texas Longhorns while Ward was born in West Columbia, TX before heading to Incarnate Word in San Antonio to begin his college career. Though different in age by a decade, the two Texas boys still managed to build a bond thanks to family.
"He was bad as heck as a kid, so a lot of good times," Diggs said. "I used to push him around and stuff like that. But he used to come to a lot of my games and stuff like that. And we're really close in their family, so we use to see each other every weekend or at church or things like that. So grew up in a church household."
Ward finished this past season as a Heisman Trophy finalist. His only year in Coral Gables was certainly one to remember. He went 305 of 454 passing for 4,313 yards, 39 touchdowns and seven interceptions along with 60 rush attempts for 204 yards and four more touchdowns.
As for Diggs, he suffered a season-ending injury in Week 9 after signing a one-year, $3 million deal with the Titans last offseason. He finished 2024 having started all eight of his appearances with Tennessee while posting 42 total tackles.
