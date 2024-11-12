Analyst Gets Painfully Honest on Titans' Brutal State
The Tennessee Titans fell to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday afternoon, and this time, it wasn't only because of poor quarterback play.
Quite the contrary, as a matter of fact.
Will Levis made his return to the field after missing the previous three games with a shoulder injury, and in the affair, he went 18-for-23 with 175 yards and a couple of touchdowns. He also rushed for 41 yards.
So, Levis actually played some decent football.
What, then, was the problem in the Titans' 27-17 loss?
Gentry Estes of The Nashville Tennessean put it pretty well: everything.
"How much time you got?" Estes wrote of what he didn't like in the Chargers loss. "It’s not just one or two areas that are holding back the Titans. It’s basically everything. During games, they’ll have flashes. But over the course of 60 minutes, it seems that nothing about this team is good enough to overcome a quality opponent."
This is pretty accurate.
The Titans have been struggling in almost every area this season. Their offensive line has been a mess. They don't have much of a running game. Yes, their defense is No. 1 in yards allowed, but that's only because opponents always have great field position against them.
And let's not even get started on how horrendous Tennessee's much-ballyhooed free-agent class has been, with wide receiver Calvin Ridley and cornerback L'Jarius Sneed both representing major disappointments thus far in 2024.
On paper, the Titans actually looked good heading into the season, but clearly, things have not worked out, and it's true: Tennessee's issues go beyond Levis.
That being said, the Titans—who are just 2-7—may still very well select a quarterback in the NFL Draft come April.
Tennessee will face the Minnesota Vikings next Sunday.
