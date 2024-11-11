Titans Coach Reacts to Major Loss vs. Chargers
The Tennessee Titans are retracing their steps after a 27-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers to see where things went wrong.
Titans coach Brian Callahan admits that the team didn't play well enough to win against the Chargers.
"Tip of the cap to them – they played well, they were the more physical team today," Callahan said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "And, in a low possession game, we need to score touchdowns, and we didn't (score enough). We gave up too many sacks … and had too many negatives plays in the second half. Guys played hard, we still kept fighting. But at the end of the day, we didn't have enough complementary football, and we didn't play well enough."
Much like games earlier in the season, the Titans played well in the first half before things began to unravel in the second. Right before the end of the first half, the Titans appeared to recover a fumble from Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. Titans cornerback Roger McCreary recovered it and turned it back all the way for a touchdown.
However, the call was overturned, and the Chargers took a 13-7 lead into the locker room. It seemed as if that play and the official rule shifted the energy in the game.
The Titans were unable to recover in the second half as the Chargers scored a touchdown on their first possession in the second half to make it a two-score game. Then, the Chargers added another score to give them enough insurance to pull out a win.
The game certainly wasn't the worst Titans performance of the year, but it's going to take a little more than an "okay" game from Tennessee in order to pull out a win against a good team like the Chargers.
