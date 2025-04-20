Titans Picks in a New 7-Round NFL Mock Draft
Late this week, draft expert Dane Brugler churned out a new seven-round NFL Mock Draft on The Athletic, starting with the Tennessee Titans at number one.
Below, On SI lays out every Titans pick with takes on each selection.
Round 1, Pick 1
- QB Cam Ward (Miami)
The football world will be shocked if this isn't the outcome at the top of Day One. The Tennessee Titans have needs up and down the roster, but Cam Ward should immediately provide stability and playmaking ability at the most important position in football.
Round 2, Pick 35
- WR Luther Burden III (Missouri)
Widely viewed as one of the top five receivers available in the draft, Luther Burden III is a versatile receiver who may not have prototype outside receiver height at 5-foot-11, but at 208 pounds has the strength and the speed - 4.41 - to take the top off a defense from the perimeter. He recorded 86 catches for 1,212 yards and nine touchdowns as only a sophomore in 2023.
Round 4, Pick 103
- DT Cam Jackson (Florida)
The Florida Gators adds significant size to the middle of the Titans defense, at 6-foot-6, 338 pounds. He's a monster of a defensive tackle, very difficult to move off the ball.
Round 4, Pick 120
- Edge Josaiah Stewart (Michigan)
Capable of playing on either edge or even kicking inside in certain situation, this unique 6-foot-1, 250-pound defensive lineman was a four-year contributor across South Carolina (2021-22) and Michigan (2023-24), recording 150 total tackles, 84 solo takedowns, 48 tackles for loss, and 30 sacks.
Round 5, Pick 141
- OT Cameron Williams (Texas)
Cameron Williams has ideal size at 6-foot-7, 318 pounds, reshaping his body as a former lineman tipping the scaled at nearly 370 pounds. The Longhorn is supremely powerful, an overwhelming force as a run blocker who could develop quality pass protection skills if he continues to develop.
Round 5, Pick 167
- Edge Jared Ivey (Ole Miss)
This is one of the largest edge prospects available, a 6-foot-6, 275-pound behemoth of a pass rusher. Jared Ivey logged 165 total tackles, 35 tackles for loss, and 17.5 sacks at Ole Miss.
Round 6, Pick 178
- IOL Joshua Gray (Oregon State)
An intriguing, position-versatile prospect who played left tackle for four years on the college stage before moving to guard in 2024. Joshua Gray is expected to be capable of playing guard or center at the next level at 6-foot-4, 310 pounds.
Round 6, Pick 188
- CB Robert Longerbeam (Rutgers)
Over his last three seasons at Rutgers, Robert Longerbeam — a 5-foot-11, 170-pound cornerback who logged a 4.39 at the combine — recorded 124 total tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks, five interceptions, and 27 pass breakups.
