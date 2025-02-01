Titans Coach Reveals Aspired Traits in Future QB
The Tennessee Titans will be searching far and wide for their answer at their ever-important quarterback position, one that saw a lot of turbulence in the 2024 season, and an area they can address for the foreseeable future with the No. 1 overall pick in this year's NFL draft.
However, the process is far from simple to embark on. Titans head coach Brian Callahan will have to do some deep digging to ensure he has the right candidate for the job, especially if their solution to the problem comes at the top of the draft.
However, Callahan has a clear picture of what he envisions a successful and proficient quarterback to look like.
The Tennessee coach, entering his second year with the team, has extensive experience with strong signal callers throughout recent league history like Joe Burrow and Peyton Manning, which could help play a major factor in how the Titans sort out their position ahead of next season.
In an interview with ESPN and Turron Davenport, Callahan sounded off on a few of the traits he looks for in a strong option at quarterback, crediting the late Greg Knapp, former NFL offensive coordinator, and fellow staff member during his time with the Denver Broncos, on the insight.
"[Knapp] always said these three things: decision-making, timing, and accuracy," Callahan said. "Those three things are always going to be the first things you look for. If you look for those things, you're going to see a lot of what good quarterbacking looks like."
All of Callahan's mentioned traits are important in mastering for any elite quarterback in the NFL. Yet, those factors seem to be non-negotiables in the process of finding his tailor-made quarterback for his future of coaching the Titans.
If the Titans do end up looking toward a quarterback at the top of the draft, those could be the key factors that set one premier prospect over the other. While it may remain early in the discussion for who the number one quarterback could be for Tennessee, those are traits that look eerily similar to the skillset of Shedeur Sanders.
Sanders has been well-reputed as a quarterback in the class with a strong mental understanding of the game, along with some of the best accuracy presented at the position. If Callahan sees that same connection with the Colorado signal caller in his scouting report, it could be hard to turn away from his selection at number one.
Yet, the Titans have an abundance of time at their disposal between now and when their official decision for pick one gets submitted in Green Bay. The 2025 draft will take place in Lambeau Field on Thursday, April 24.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!