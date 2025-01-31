Titans Should Give Will Levis One More Chance
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis has his future hanging in the balance this offseason as a cloud of uncertainty was hovering around him all season long.
Levis struggled both on and off the field in his second professional season, leading the Titans to a 3-14 record, allowing them to secure the No. 1 overall pick.
While Levis was bad, the Titans should give him another shot to bounce back in 2025.
There's reason to believe Levis will be better next season, and he should be given an opportunity to showcase his growth. He'll have some continuity in the offense, and that should work in his favor.
Passing up on a quarterback also allows the Titans to have flexibility in what to do with the No. 1 overall pick. They could take a defensive-minded player in Abdul Carter from Penn State or Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, who has flexibility and is able to play both cornerback and wide receiver.
The quarterbacks that could replace Levis this year — Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders — could lead the Titans out of a rebuild, but there's no guarantee that they would be better than what Tennessee already has.
On top of that, if the Titans give Levis another shot in 2025, they could find that he is the answer. And in the worst case scenario that he has another dud of a season, the Titans will likely be picking high again in the 2026 NFL Draft, where top names like Arch Manning from Texas and Tennessee's own Nico Iamaleava will be available.
Manning and Iamaleava have arguably higher ceilings than Ward and Sanders, so the Titans may want to consider that as well when deciding what to do at quarterback this year.
It's going to be a long rebuild for the Titans, and while addressing the quarterback position is important, it doesn't have to be the No. 1 priority.
