Jeffery Simmons Calls Out Titans
The Tennessee Titans returned to their losing ways in their 42-13 loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 13 at Northwest Stadium.
The blowout loss, which started with 28 points given up in the first 20 minutes of the game, warranted a callout from star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons.
“We got to learn how to have success," Simmons said. "We don’t know how to have success. We started off too slow. All phases of the ball, top to bottom. I mean, that first half wasn’t Titan football, and I don’t know what it was. Like, from top to bottom, from everybody who had a part of this game, we didn’t come in. It felt like we were hungover, hungover from success. We didn’t come out ready to play and go down 28-0 is going to be hard to win in the National Football League. So, we got to be better.”
Simmons feels as if the Titans rested on their laurels a little too much after their upset victory against the Houston Texans in Week 12, and that contributed to the team coming in flat against the Commanders.
"Yes, we beat the Texans, hooray. But it’s all about trying to build," Simmons said. "We’re trying to build off of that. We didn’t do that today and trying to dig ourselves out of the hole that didn’t help us today at all. Like I said, that’s top to bottom, not just the players; like I said, it starts with everybody in this building, from top to bottom.”
The Titans will look to regroup this week before trying to get back in the win column against the AFC South rival Jacksonville Jaguars at home. Kickoff for the game is set for Sunday at 12 noon CT from Nissan Stadium.
