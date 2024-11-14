Titans CB Opens Up About Challenging Injury
When the Tennessee Titans traded for cornerback L'Jarius Sneed from the Kansas City Chiefs during the offseason, they hoped that he would transform the team's defense.
However, his biggest task this season has been staying on the field.
Sneed, 27, has missed the last four games with the Titans for a quad injury. He hasn't been placed on injured reserve because the team has hoped that the injury would heal itself sooner, but it has lingered and he has now missed a month of action. Sneed shared some insight into how he is feeling and the struggles of the injury.
"It's been tough, it's been hard," Sneed said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "I want to be out there with my brothers, my teammates. It's been kind of challenging for me that I can't get out there. Coming into my first year with the organization, trying to make a name for myself here, it's been kind of challenging, and frustrating."
Sneed had become accustomed to winning after four years with the Chiefs, where he helped the team win the past two Super Bowls. However, with a contract extension coming soon, the Chiefs were never going to be able to give him the most money, which is why the Titans swooped in and acquired him for a third-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Before the injury, Sneed recorded 19 tackles across five games as he was beginning to adjust to the defense. But now, he has lost a ton of momentum as his injury worsens.
With the Titans falling out of contention, it may be in their best interest to soon put Sneed on injured reserve to allow him to fully heal from his quad bruise and strain.
The Titans are getting ready, without Sneed, to host the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!