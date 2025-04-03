Chiefs Sign Former Titans DB
A former member of the Tennessee Titans is going back to a familiar place, according to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.
"Reunion: Veteran safety Mike Edwards is signing with the #Chiefs on a one-year deal, per source. Back with the team he won a Super Bowl with two years ago," Pelissero tweeted.
Edwards, who turns 29 next month, had a cup of coffee with the Titans during the 2024 season, but never appeared in a game with the team. He signed with the team on Nov. 6, but was released on Nov. 13.
Edwards was claimed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after his departure from Nashville, appearing in five games while making two starts for the Bucs to close out the regular season.
There was potential for Edwards to re-sign with the Titans as former Chiefs assistant general manager Mike Borgonzi is now with Tennessee, but it's clear that the veteran defensive back wants to find a way to win a Super Bowl, and he'll have a much easier chance to do that in Tennessee.
With Edwards off the board, the Titans will have to look for other defensive backs in the NFL Draft later this month.
