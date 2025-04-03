Top Draft Prospect Compared to Titans Legend
The Tennessee Titans could benefit from adding a receiver in the 2025 NFL Draft, and if they were to take one player in particular, it could remind longtime fans of a beloved favorite.
ESPN analyst Aaron Schatz compared potential first-round wide receiver Emeka Egbuka to Titans legend Kevin Dyson.
"Historically, there's been a big difference in the NFL performance between players who come out early and those who don't. If their college metrics are similar, the players who come out early almost always have better NFL careers. However, there is a reasonable basis for questioning whether this is still true. In the past, top prospects came out as soon as they could to make money in the NFL. Now, players might stay in college an extra year for a lucrative NIL opportunity," Schatz writes.
"As for Egbuka, he's an interesting prospect because his best college year came as a sophomore. He had 1,151 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2022. That's more yardage (vs. 1,011) and the same number of touchdowns as he had in his senior year, except he did it on an Ohio State team that threw the ball less often and featured Marvin Harrison Jr. Egbuka had just 515 receiving yards as a junior, but he rebounded as a senior after overcoming ankle injuries."
Egbuka could remind Titans fans of Dyson because he has never been the true No. 1 guy in the offense, but he is extremely capable of making plays. Dyson is remembered most for scoring a touchdown on the Music City Miracle to beat the Buffalo Bills in the playoffs 25 years ago.
Dyson also nearly caught the game-winning touchdown from Steve McNair in Super Bowl XXXIV, but was a yard short against the St. Louis Rams.
Perhaps Egbuka could carry on Dyson's legacy and make a few big plays of his own if he were to join the Titans.
