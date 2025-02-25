Chiefs Star Could Sign With Titans
It's no secret that the Tennessee Titans will need some help on the right side of the offensive line this offseason, and they could find that support in free agency this offseason.
Titans Wire contributor Bryan Manning believes that the team could sign Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Trey Smith.
"It doesn’t sound like the Titans will be as splashy as they were last offseason," Manning writes.
"However, they shouldn’t resist the opportunity to sign the top free-agent OL available. Smith is young (turns 26 in June), is a Tennessee native, and is already arguably the NFL’s best guard. The Titans added Lloyd Cushenberry and JC Latham last offseason, and it helped, but the unit was still a disaster. If you bring in Smith to play RG, the Titans are set everywhere except RT, which they can address in the draft. Then, suddenly, this entire unit looks much different and makes life much easier for whoever is under center in 2025."
There is a schematic fit for Smith and the Titans, but on top of that, Tennessee's new general manager Mike Borgonzi is very familiar with the offensive lineman from their time together in Kansas City.
Borgonzi was the assistant general manager under Brett Veach that helped draft Smith in the sixth-round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Smith emerged from a late Day 3 pick to Week 1 starter in his first offseason and grew into a Super Bowl champion and Pro Bowler by his fourth season in the league.
If there wasn't anything else linking the two sides, Smith went to school at the University of Tennessee and calls Humboldt, a city two hours west of Nashville, his hometown.
This could mean that the Titans and Smith are a match made in heaven.
