Titans Center Gets Brutally Honest About Injury
Tennessee Titans center Lloyd Cushenberry III continues to work his way back to the field after tearing his Achilles this past season.
Cushenberry's first season with the Titans came to an abrupt when he suffered the injury in Week 9's 20-17 win over the New England Patriots but the 27-year-old told team reporter Jim Wyatt at the end of the season that he's pumped to return in 2025. Still, he didn't hesitate to admit that the rehab journey has been difficult at times.
"It was a tough year," Cushenberry said at the end of the season, per Wyatt. "It was a blessing to come here, and I feel like I was here for a reason. But it was tough, what happened. To deal with the injury, and to not be as successful as you want to be, it's tough."
The rough patches aren't phasing Cushenberry, who signed a four-year, $50 million deal with the Titans in March 2024. He had spent the first four seasons of his career with the Denver Broncos, who selected him in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of LSU.
"I think it's just a test," he said. "God is testing me. I am going to get through it, I am going to keep fighting. And I am going to come back better in 2025."
Cushberry's will bring tons of value to the Titans both on and off the field next season. He was voted on as the team captain in his first year in Tennessee and could certainly receive that honor once again.
Cushenberry will head into his sixth season having started all 65 career games. Regardless of what the Titans do at quarterback, he will provide a steady presence for whoever is receiving the snaps behind him.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!