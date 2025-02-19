Raiders Sign Former Titans WR
Former Tennessee Titans wide receiver Kyle Phillips is beginning the next chapter of his professional football journey.
Per reports from Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, the Las Vegas Raiders have signed Phillips to a deal for the offseason, which likely gives him a chance to compete for a roster spot during training camp and preseason.
He'll now join a Raiders team coming off a 4-13 season that saw first-round rookie tight end Brock Bowers finish as the team's leading receiver with 1,194 yards.
The Titans selected Phillips in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of UCLA. He played in 17 games for the team over the next two seasons, totaling 23 catches for 259 yards while also returning nine punts for 85 yards.
Tennessee waived him last August. He joined the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad and spent the season with the team, technically making him a Super Bowl champion with Philly's 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs alongside former Titans star receiver A.J. Brown.
During Super Bowl media week, Titans reporter Jim Wyatt spoke with Phillips about his time in Nashville and his experience with Philadelphia.
"I thought Nashville was wonderful," Phillips told Wyatt. "Love the city, love the people out there. Really enjoyed being out there and couldn't stay healthy on the field. The injuries were they what were and was just part of my journey. Now I'm here.
" ... I left Tennessee, had an injury and everything, so I got that right, and then got a call to come up here. And so signed here, and it's been great ever since. I've been able to practice in this study AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith and Jahan Dotson, so really cool experience to just watch how they approach."
