Seahawks Hire Former Titans Coach
Another former member of the Tennessee Titans coaching staff is on the move this offseason.
Per reports from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Seattle Seahawks are hiring former Titans running backs coach and tight ends coach Justin Outten to be the team's new run game specialist. Even with the firing of Mike Vrabel, Outten stayed on staff when Brian Callahan took over as head coach in Nashville last offseason.
Outten, 41, spent two years with the Titans. He originally got his NFL coaching start in 2016 as an intern with the Atlanta Falcons. He eventually became the tights end coach for the Green Bay Packers in 2019 before landing his first big gig as the offensive coordinator of the Denver Broncos. However, he spent just one season with the team after being hired in 2022.
This led him to the Titans, where he immediately got the chance to coach a backfield headlined by running back Derrick Henry. With Outten on staff during Henry's final season with the Titans in 2023, star ball-carrier finished with 280 carries for 1,167 yards and 12 touchdowns along with 28 catches for 214 yards.
Outten also helped coach Titans running back Tyjae Spears during his rookie season in 2023. A third-round pick, Spears ended the campaign as the team's second-leading rusher (453 yards) while also finishing with the third-most catches (52) on the team.
Once he transitioned to tight ends coach under Callahan, Outten got a chance to coach Titans tight end Chig Okonkwo, who was coming off a career-best year in 2023. He wasn't quite able to reach those numbers this past season but still ended 2024 with 52 catches for 479 yards and two touchdowns.
Outten will now head to Seattle to coach a talented running back duo of Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet.
