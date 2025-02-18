Titans Named Best Fit for Risky Free Agent Defender
While the Tennessee Titans and their front office are likely looking to start their next era off with the plan of drafting and developing young talent, this is a team that could also play a part in this year's free agency class with a few appealing candidates on the board.
Last offseason, the Titans were extremely aggressive on the free agency market –– making an assortment of signings like Calvin Ridley, Tony Pollard, Chidobe Awuzie, and more.
This time around may not hold as much action, but a few names stand out as possible fits in Tennessee to help gradually build up either side of the ball.
In the eyes of Matt Bowen of ESPN, an interesting candidate Titans could target Las Vegas Raiders edge rusher Malcolm Koonce, a 26-year-old with noticeable upside and a top-30 ranked free agent in the class, but a player with a bit of added risk.
Titans defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson needs an impact edge rusher to complement his two interior defenders --Jeffery Simmons and T'Vondre Sweat," Bowen. "A knee injury in early September erased Koonce's 2024 season before it started, but he posted eight sacks and 29 pressures in 2023. If the knee checks out, Koonce would have upside in Wilson's system as a three-down defender with pass-rush chops.
Koonce, the Raiders' third-round pick from 2021, couldn't suit up for Las Vegas in 2024, yet the last time he was on the field, he showed out as an impact playmaker on the front seven.
In 2023, Koonce posted eight sacks, three forced fumbles, and 43 combined tackles in his best career season. And while it remains to be seen if the Raiders pass rusher can return to that status after his year-ending knee injury, he could be a risk worth taking for Tennessee.
Tennessee's defensive front already has a strong base, and by sprinkling a healthy Koonce in the mix, the Titans' defense would have another layer of pass rush ability to attack opposing quarterbacks, while also having an already sound secondary.
If he's ready to roll for 2025 in a similar form he was once at, it might be tough to expect the Raiders willing to let Koonce walk freely. However, if the Titans have a chance to pounce on his services, it could be hard to pass on in an attempt to take this Tennessee defense to the next level.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!