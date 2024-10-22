Titans Could Make Two Surprising Trades
The Tennessee Titans are expected to be major sellers heading into the NFL trade deadline. DeAndre Hopkins is their top name that will likely be available, but some have even speculated that the Titans could trade Calvin Ridley.
But that's not all.
The Athletic even wonders if Tennessee could trade a couple of defensive stars.
"Other low-cost veterans such as Quandre Diggs and Arden Key could be in the mix as well," The Athletic wrote. "Would this front office consider a bigger move for a bigger return – a Jeffery Simmons or a Harold Landry?"
Simmons and Landry are two of the Titans' top defenders, but given the fact that Tennessee is just 1-5 and has shown no signs of turning things around, it may make sense to move them.
Both Simmons and Landry are under contract for the foreseeable future, as Simmons' deal runs through 2026 and Landry's pact expires in 2027.
While that initially may appear to make a trade more unliely, as the Titans wouldn't have to be in any rush, it would also increase the value of both players.
Plus, Tennessee may want to start clearing some salary in order to truly expedite a rebuild.
Simmons—a defensive lineman—made back-to-back Pro Bowl appearances in 2021 and 2022, with his best season coming in the former campaign when he racked up 54 tackles and 8.5 sacks.
Meanwhile, Landry made a Pro Bowl in 2021 after rattling off 75 tackles and 12 sacks. The linebacker missed all of 2022 due to a torn ACL, but returned last season to total 70 stops and 10.5 sacks.
Tennessee seems like it is almost guaranteed to swing some trades over the next couple of weeks. We'll see if Simmons and Landry end up getting moved.
