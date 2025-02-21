Chargers Sign Former Titans DB
A former Tennessee Titans defensive back has secured his future for the next few years with the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Chargers announced that they've signed Molden to a contract extension after he put together a career-best season during his first year in Los Angeles. Per Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports, the deal is a three-year, $18.25 million extension with $13.5 million guaranteed.
Molden, 26, was originally a third-round pick by the Titans in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Washington. He started seven games as a rookie while playing in 16 contests, totaling 62 tackles (three for loss), one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, four pass breakups and one interception.
His first-career interception came on a two-yard pick-six in Week 8 of the 2021 season against the Houston Texans that gave the Titans a 31-24 lead with 1:26 to play in the fourth quarter. The Texans would end up tying the game at the end of regulation before Tennessee won the game in overtime.
He only played in two games the following season due to injury but returned in 2023 to put together another solid year. Molden finished that season with eight starts in 15 games while tallying 73 total tackles, one fumble recovery, one forced fumble, seven pass breakups and another pick-six on as many career interceptions.
Despite his performance, the Titans traded Molden to the Chargers prior to the start of this past season with the contract extension looming. He ended up making the most of his contract year with the Chargers, starting 12 of 15 games with the team while finishing with career-best marks in total tackles (75), pass breakups (seven) and interceptions (three).
Molden got a chance to face his former team in Week 10 of this past season when the Chargers hosted the Titans. He got the last laugh in a 27-17 win.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!