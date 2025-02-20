Titans Avoid Last-Ranked Offense in NFL
The Tennessee Titans tried building a strong offense around second-year quarterback Will Levis, but things didn't go according to plan.
The Titans offense struggled throughout the season despite its talent, leading to a league-worst 3-14 record and the No. 1 pick in April's NFL Draft.
Bleacher Report writer Moe Moton ranked every team's offensive building blocks, and the Titans came in at No. 26 out of 32.
"Tennessee Titans head coach and offensive play-caller Brian Callahan needs more time to mold the roster in his vision. Additionally, the players will require an extended period to prove they're mainstays in his system," Moton writes.
"Wide receiver Calvin Ridley doesn't have distinguishable accolades, but he's eclipsed 1,015 receiving yards in back-to-back terms since coming back from a yearlong gambling suspension. He also has a 1,374-yard receiving season from his time with the Atlanta Falcons. Without him, Tennessee doesn't have much in the passing game."
"Tony Pollard didn't reach a new level of production in his move from Dallas to Tennessee. He's a versatile tailback who may be better in a tandem rather than as a lead ball-carrier, which is why Tyjae Spears may be able to see more touches if he stays healthy."
The only teams that ranked behind the Titans were the Cleveland Browns, Carolina Panthers, New York Giants, Las Vegas Raiders, Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots.
A big part of the Titans offense that struggled wasn't even the skill players. The offensive line failed to protect Will Levis well enough to give him time to throw the ball. If the Titans can find improvements for the offensive line, specifically at right tackle, they might be able to enjoy some success and move up the rankings on this list whenever it is re-addressed next offseason.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!